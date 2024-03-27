REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — The Rehoboth Beach Police Department celebrated its officers and emergency dispatchers' achievements during its annual awards banquet March 22, recognizing significant career milestones and exceptional service throughout 2023.
Senior Cpl. Josh Kosiorowski was named the department's Police Officer of the Year for his commendable work ethic and dedication to mentoring new officers. Kosiorowski leads the bicycle patrol unit and contributes as a combat instructor, seasonal police academy instructor, and field training officer, showcasing a broad commitment to the department and community safety.
Marion Jones, the Administrative Assistant to the Chief, received the Civilian of the Year award for her 30 years of service. Jones was lauded for her comprehensive administrative support, eagerness to learn new tasks and systems, and her integral role in the department's history and culture.
The Chief’s Citation was awarded to Senior Cpl. Jeffrey Bixler for his notable contribution of providing Narcan administration training to local restaurant staff. Steve Watson, a communications specialist, received a Commendation of Merit for his initiative in revising the department's communications specialist training program.
Life-Saving awards were presented to Sgt. Brian A. Kaczmarczyk, Senior Cpl. Josh Kosiorowski, Police Officer First Class Joseph Mulhern (who received two awards), Cpl. Brian Reynolds, and Master Cpl. Curtis Suave for their quick actions and life-saving efforts.
The banquet also acknowledged the outstanding police work of Senior Cpl. Kosiorowski for investigating the most complaints and exceptional criminal enforcement, and Police Officer First Class Mulhern for exceptional traffic enforcement.
In the 911 emergency communications center, Dustin Crago, Nicholas Priddy, Todd Reilly, Micheline Senzamici, and Gregory Tietmeyer were recognized for achieving outstanding performance standards in emergency dispatching.
The department celebrated years of service milestones for several members, including Chief Keith Banks and Administrative Assistant Marion Jones for 30 years, Sgt. Raymond Edwards and Lt. Jaime Riddle for 20 years, Sgt. Mark Sweet for 15 years, and Senior Cpl. Jeffrey Bixler for 10 years.
The Rehoboth Beach Police Department's awards banquet underscores the dedication and achievements of its officers and staff, reinforcing the department's commitment to public safety and community service.