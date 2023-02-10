SALISBURY, Md. - From studying in Brazil to conducting cancer research in Poland, nine recent Salisbury University graduates received the opportunity of a lifetime when they were selected to study abroad as 2022-2023 Fulbright students last spring.
The Fulbright is the country’s flagship international exchange program. Top-producing campuses were highlighted it The Chronicle Of Higher Education and Salisbury University was named the number one producer of Fulbright students in the Master's Carnegie Classification for this school year.
This marks the sixth consecutive year Salisbury University has been named among the top Fulbright student producers in the U.S. University president Carolyn Ringer Lepre is excited for the way these recognitions reinforce the work of faculty and students.
"For over 75 years, the Fulbright program has been the most widely recognized and prestigious international exchange program in the world," Lepre said. "To be named the nation's number one producer of Fulbright students in the Master's Carnegie Classification is a distinct honor that reminds us of what exceptional faculty and students we have at Salisbury University."
Since it started in 1946, the Fulbright program has provided more than 390,000 participants with opportunities. Over 1,900 U.S. students are offered Fulbrights annually. The program can be found in 140 counties.
“Salisbury’s students work very hard for these successes and are engaged inside and outside of the classroom,” said Dr. Kristen Walton, director of the university's nationally competitive fellowships office.
Salisbury University has had 34 Fulbright students since its first in 2012. Twenty-two students have applied for 2023-2024 Fulbright awards. More than 100 students have won national and international fellowships, scholarships and awards in the past decade.
Salisbury University 2022-2023 Fulbright students included:
- Kimberly Arriaga-Gonzalez, from Millsboro, was awarded an English teaching assistantship in Peru.
- Christian Ciattei, from Nottingham MD, earned a research award to study capuchin monkeys at Brazil’s Carlos Botelho State Park and Una Biological Reserve to determine whether human activity that has degraded some of the country’s natural primate habitat has affected their social and navigational capacities.
- Aida Dodoo, a French and international studies major from Salisbury, received an English teaching assistantship in Madagascar.
- Nathaniel Sansom, a political science and conflict analysis and dispute resolution major from Eden, MD, receive an English teaching assistantship in Slovakia.
- Melanie Staszewski, a biology major from Poolesville, received a research award to travel to Poland to join a team studying breast cancer.
- Kylie Webb, an exercise science major from Gilbertsville, received an English teaching assistantship in the Czech Republic.
- Abigail Boltz, from Delmar, was a finance major who declined this award to focus on other opportunities.
- N'tumahawa Kamara, from Hyattsville, was public health major who declined this award to focus on other opportunities.
- Morgan McGlone-Smith, from Waldorf, was an English M.A. student who declined this award to focus on other opportunities.