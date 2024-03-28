SALISBURY, MD - Salisbury University (SU) students are set to embark on an exciting journey into space exploration with the signing of a groundbreaking Space Act Agreement with NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.
The goal of the partnership is to provide SU students with new learning opportunities at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility.
"This marks a momentous agreement between our institution and NASA Wallops, emphasizing collaboration and innovation," said SU President Carolyn Ringer Lepre.
“Our success at NASA, now and in the future, depends on a dynamic network of partnerships focused on our mission operations and growing the next generation of innovators,” said Dr. Makenzie Lystrup, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center director.
SU's connections with NASA extend beyond traditional STEM fields, including internships, art projects, and guest speaker events.
The Space Act Agreement between Salisbury University and NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center marks a significant milestone in fostering innovation, collaboration, and student engagement in space exploration.