Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North to northwest winds will increase this evening with wind gusts near 35 kt forecast for a few hours between midnight tonight and mid-morning Friday. Winds will then diminish slightly with gusts up to 30 kt for the remainder of Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&