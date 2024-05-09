SEAFORD, Del.- The City of Seaford has announced a scheduled road closure on Pearl Street between High Street and King Street for Saturday, May 11. The closure, which will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., is to facilitate the Seaford Garden Plant Sale hosted by the Seaford Community Garden.
Residents and visitors are advised by the city to plan their travel accordingly and use alternate routes during this time. The event is expected to attract local garden enthusiasts, supports community engagement and support green initiatives.
For any inquiries or further information regarding the road closure, contact:
- Berley Mears, Director of Public Works, at 302-629-8307
- Lt. Russ Little, Seaford Police Department, at 302-629-6645