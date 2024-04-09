OCEAN CITY, MD — Ocean City police say a major accident has disrupted traffic and caused significant concerns. The Ocean City Police Department reported the accident involving an overturned vehicle near the intersection of 112th Street and Coastal Highway.
The incident, which occurred earlier this afternoon, has led to extensive response efforts by emergency services and utility workers. Police say the driver of the overturned car was taken to the hospital. The condition of the driver has not been disclosed yet by the authorities. Additionally, the collision resulted in damage to two utility poles, raising concerns about potential power disruptions and the integrity of the poles.
Delmarva Power, the regional electricity provider, has been notified and will assess and address the damage to the utility infrastructure.
In light of the ongoing investigation and repair work, the Ocean City Police Department has issued a travel advisory. Northbound traffic on Coastal Highway has been restricted to two lanes in the vicinity of 112th Street. The reduction in lanes is expected to cause significant travel delays, and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes if possible.