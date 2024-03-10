Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Delaware, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Middlesex, Western Monmouth, Eastern Monmouth, Atlantic, Cape May, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic and Southeastern Burlington. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide has passed with water levels falling along the oceanfront however flooding in back bays and tidal inlets is likely to continue into this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 10/10 PM 4.6 -0.0 -0.3 None 11/10 AM 4.2 -0.5 -0.9 None 11/11 PM 4.7 0.0 -0.4 None 12/11 AM 4.9 0.2 0.0 None 12/11 PM 5.6 1.0 0.4 None Atlantic Ocean at Atlantic City MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 10/08 PM 5.1 0.5 0.5 None 11/09 AM 4.9 0.3 -0.1 None 11/09 PM 4.9 0.3 0.0 None 12/10 AM 5.1 0.5 0.3 None 12/10 PM 5.6 1.0 0.7 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 10/09 PM 4.2 0.2 -0.2 None 11/09 AM 4.0 0.0 -0.6 None 11/10 PM 4.2 0.2 -0.4 None 12/10 AM 4.4 0.4 0.0 None 12/11 PM 5.1 1.1 0.5 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 10/09 PM 5.2 0.1 -0.1 None 11/09 AM 5.1 0.0 -0.5 None 11/10 PM 5.3 0.2 -0.2 None 12/10 AM 5.5 0.4 0.2 None 12/11 PM 6.1 1.0 0.6 None Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.0 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 10/08 PM 3.1 0.6 0.6 None 11/09 AM 2.7 0.2 0.0 None 11/10 PM 2.6 0.1 -0.1 None 12/10 AM 2.7 0.2 0.1 None 12/10 PM 3.1 0.6 0.4 None &&