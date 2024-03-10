GEORGETOWN, Del. - Shortly Road will be closed in two different places beginning March 12. The closures are to allow for several crossroad pipe replacements.
The first closure will be between Kings Road and East Piney Grove Road from March 12 through March 19. The second will take place between Alms House Road and Kings Road from March 20 through March 25. The length of work is estimated based upon good weather.
Detours will be in place for each closure. For the first one, drivers will be directed onto East Piney Grove, Kruger and Kings roads. The detour for the second closure will take drivers onto West Piney Grove, Parker and Bull Pine roads.
Drivers should expect delays and are reminded to use caution and slow down in work zones. More information about road closures and construction can be found on DelDOT's website.