OCEAN CITY, Md. - After more whales have been found east of Ocean City, a slow zone has been put in effect starting Feb. 7 and going through Feb. 22.
Right whales, one of the most endangered large whale species according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, were detected by the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution near Ocean City on Tuesday.
Because of the presence of the whales, mariners on boats of any size are requested to travel at 10 knots or less or avoid certain areas altogether if possible. The purpose of the lowered speed is to reduce the threat of vessel collisions with the animals.
The specific coordinates of this area can be found here.