GEORGETOWN, Del. - Town Council held a public hearing Monday evening on a solar farm that would go towards the outskirts of town.
The land for the proposed solar farm is right off Murrays Lane. About 90 acres are earmarked for a massive solar farm.
Schell Brothers received conditional use approval to build it, but the town says the developer's conditional use has expired.
Back in 2022, the CHEER Community Center in Georgetown spoke against the solar farm proposal, saying plans unfairly encroached on their land. According to town minutes, the town council did previously approve the plans provided that the developer does not build on CHEER property.
The town opened a public comment period at the end of the quick hearing on Monday.