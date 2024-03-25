GEORGETOWN, Del.- Southern Delaware Tourism (SDT) unveiled the winners of its 2024 Southern Delaware Photography Contest, marking the 8th consecutive year of this celebrated event.
The adjudication panel consisted of Pam Aquilani and Tony Pratt. Winners were selected across three distinct categories, with the Grand Prize standing as the crowning jewel of the competition:
Grand Prize: Shelby Howell of Leesburg, VA. - A depiction of a child reveling in the joy of beach play.
Southern Delaware Action Shots: Marion Dowling Ocean View, DE. - An awe-inspiring portrayal of a surfer harnessing the power of the ocean waves.
Southern Delaware Amusements & Boardwalk Bites: Beverly Cleaver of Ocean View. - A nostalgic glimpse into the carefree world of childhood, as captured amidst the whimsical attractions of Funland.
Southern Delaware Holidays & Events: Thomas Gelnett of Ocean View. - A dynamic snapshot capturing the vibrant essence of a performance at Freeman Arts Pavilion.
"This contest was established to celebrate Southern Delaware and to keep our destination top of mind for visitors and potential visitors year-round," says Scott Thomas, Executive Director of SDT. “We received entries from all over the Mid-Atlantic and beyond. The entries clearly demonstrate the variety and richness of experiences available in Sussex County and the incredible enjoyment people get from visiting and living here.”
Prizes for the winners ranged from a two-night hotel stay, gift certificates to local restaurants and local shops, and a Funland ticket book.
To see all the winners, click here.