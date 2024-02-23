SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Students throughout Sussex County have been preparing their spring musicals and plays over the past weeks and months. Many show dates are quickly approaching and some have already begun. This guide includes what shows to expect on our local school stages, times and dates of performances, ticketing information and what the performers and their teachers are most excited to share with audiences.
Cape Henlopen
Cape Henlopen High School will present "Once Upon a Mattress," a musical comedy based on the fairy tale "The Princess and the Pea."
Performances will take place March 14, 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. and on March 17 at 2 p.m.
Sussex Central
The Take Two Drama Club of Sussex Central will present "SIX: Teen Edition." This musical comedy is about the lives of Henry VIII's six wives, presented in the form of a pop concert. Each wife tells her own story to let the audience decide who suffered the most from their royal husband.
The show's writers were inspired by real-life pop stars. Catherine of Aragon is modeled after a mixture of Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez, while Anne Boleyn has a Miley Cyrus and Avril Lavigne vibe.
"These students are some of the best performers in the school and I am eagerly anticipating the community discovering them!" David Warick, Take Two advisor, told CoastTV News.
The show will take place March 8 at 7 p.m. and March 9 at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Premiere Center for the Performing Arts at Sussex Central High School in Georgetown. Tickets are available online for $12 and processing fees or at the door for $15. Group sales are available and no one will be turned away for inability to pay, Warick said, though donations are gratefully accepted. Proceeds go directly back into the production of future shows and supporting Sussex Central students in studying and creating theater.
Milford
Milford High School students are preparing "The Addams Family: School Edition." The show is a comedy about Wednesday Addams, "the ultimate princess of darkness," who falls in love with a sweet, smart and normal young man. She confides in her father and asks him to keep it a secret from her mother.
"We chose this show as it was one the kids have shown interest in, especially with the popularity of the Netflix show," Carissa Meiklejohn, director of Milford High School's drama program, told CoastTV News. "We hope that the community will also have an interest in coming to see it."
Meiklejohn has been at Milford for 20 years and has worked on 64 shows with the drama club. "Drama had a big impact on me in my high school experience so I've wanted to help provide that for our students here," she said.
Shows are scheduled for Feb. 29 at 6 p.m., March 1 at 7 p.m. and March 2 at 1 and 7 p.m. All shows will be in the Milford High School Auditorium in the Gerald W. Thompson Center for the Performing Arts, which was named after a beloved previous band director. Tickets are $5 for students 18 and younger, $8 for seniors 60 and older and $10 for general admission.
Milford Central Academy has also prepared a spring show: "Wizard of Oz." Performances have already begun, with the next set for Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. and on Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. at the Milford Senior Center on Park Avenue.
Sussex Academy
Sussex Academy's high school will perform "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" this year. At Sussex Academy, the students choose the shows by voting early each spring on their top choices for musicals and plays for the next season. Though auditions are currently underway, one common focus of student excitement for this show is special effects as well as monsters and sword fights.
For those unfamiliar, Percy Jackson is a teenage boy who frequently gets into trouble. After being expelled from school for the sixth time, Percy learns that Greek gods are real and that he is the son of Poseidon. The story follows his adventures with fellow demigods to prevent war and discover that nothing is really normal.
"The Lightning Thief" performances are scheduled for April 18, 19 and 20 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and children. They will be available at the door and online, though website sales won't begin until later in April.
Sussex Academy's middle school is also gearing up for a spring show: "Mary Poppins Jr." The musical centers on the dysfunctional Banks family, where children Jane and Michael have had a streak of running off nannies. In comes the magical Mary Poppins, who brings a combination of magic and disciplined common sense to the children's lives. Together they go on memorable adventures and learn that anything can happen if you let it.
Three high school seniors and one junior have been running rehearsals, teaching music, choreographing and handling other tasks behind the scenes. In addition to these students and a few other assistants, middle school students are not only acting but also working behind the scenes and on spotlights.
"There is a ton of music in this show and the students are excited to dance and tell the story with their voices," said Madison McCormick, Sussex Academy's middle school theatre teacher.
Show dates are March 8 at 7 p.m. and March 9 at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and children.
Woodbridge
Woodbridge High School students are currently working on "Tarzan." Fans of the school's performing arts can keep up with what they're doing on the department's Facebook and Instagram pages.
Show dates are April 19 and 20 at 7 p.m. and April 21 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available for presale on a discount from cast members and online. They will also be available at the door.
Woodbridge Middle School's drama club is finishing up its run of "Beauty and the Beast Jr." Updates from the middle school's performing arts groups are shared to Facebook, as well.
The final show is Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available online for $8 per adult, $6 per senior or student and $3 per child under 5 years old. They will also be sold at the door.
Seaford
Seaford Senior High School will be performing "High School Musical."
Show dates are set for May 10 and 11.