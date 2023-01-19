GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex Academy has earned the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science A. The school was one of 209 institutions recognized in 2022.
"Computer science is the source code of our economy and so much of our daily lives," said Trevor Packer, head of the AP program at College Board. "In the five years since we began the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award, it’s been heartening to see schools like Sussex Academy welcome so many more young women into this vital field."
To receive this award, a school must have an AP computer science course with 50% or more female representation or a percentage of the female computer science exam takers meeting or exceeding the school's female population during the school year. Eric Anderson, head of the school, says they are thrilled.
"We're honored that our school earned this distinction and look forward to seeing these young women and others pursue and achieve success in computer science education and careers," said Anderson.
Students taking AP Computer Science A at Sussex Academy learn to design and implement computer programs that solve problems relevant to today's society.