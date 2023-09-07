REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Pond Bar and Grill, a restaurant and live music venue in Rehoboth Beach, is closing permanently after many years.
The restaurant says its official closing party begins this Saturday, Sept. 9, at 11 a.m.
Until then, officials say that they will still hold Thursday trivia and Lower Case Blues, and Friday's Hot Sauce Band Performance- the last band to ever perform on their stage.
In a statement, the restaurant thanked the public for their support throughout the years, citing great times and friendships made because of chance meetings at The Pond.