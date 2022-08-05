Salisbury, MD - TidalHealth has opened its new Crisis Center in Salisbury, aimed at treating behavioral health.
The center is located at 200 E. Vine St in Salisbury. TidalHealth says it will be staffed, initially, Monday through Thursday from 8 am to 5 pm with extended days and hours to come.
“Previously, individuals who needed emergent behavioral health care either waited for an appointment with a community agency provider or went to their hospital’s local emergency room; neither of these scenarios is ideal,” TidalHealth writes in a statement. The healthcare company adding that it “takes a village” to solve some of the greatest challenges facing any community.
The TidalHealth Crisis Center is an extension of TRIBE, the Tri-County Behavioral Health Engagement. It’s a collaboration formed in 2021 through a regional partnership between TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, Atlantic General Hospital, and eleven behavioral health community partner agencies. They say their immediate goal, which has now been met with the primary site open in Salisbury and the satellite location operational in Berlin, was to design behavioral health crisis stabilization centers, or behavioral health urgent care centers.
TidalHealth says the two crisis centers essentially serve as behavioral health urgent care centers where individuals can receive crisis respite, observation, and intervention in a warm, friendly, homelike community setting.
“The HSCRC grant opportunity gave us the ability to establish a regional partnership and obtain the resources to address of the community’s biggest identified gaps – namely accessing behavioral health care in a crisis in real-time,” said Tim Feist, Vice President of Ambulatory Services at TidalHealth.
TidalHealth and Atlantic General Hospital are partnering with a number of local providers and partners for the clinic. They say more partners could come in the future.
At both locations, behavioral health care providers seek to relieve immediate crisis symptoms, provide observation, determine levels of care and deflect from unnecessary higher levels of care, like hospital admission. Individuals will be triaged, linked with peer support, and offered brief crisis counseling, medication management services to include psychiatric and substance abuse as appropriate, care navigation, and coordination of health needs.
To learn more about the services offered by the behavioral health community health partner agencies, please call Clinical Manager Stacey Walker, MSW, LCSW-C, at 410-912-5887. She may also be reached by email at stacey.walker@tidalhealth.org.