LEWES, Del. - On Thursday, at about 11:40 p.m., the Lewes Fire Department, Coast Guard, DNREC and other agencies were dispatched for a Vessel in Distress.
Sussex Emergency Operations Center advised responders to a 60-foot boat that authorities refer to as a Sailing Vessel. The boat had struck the Outer Breakwater in the Delaware Bay, while two people were on-board.
The Lewes Fire Department said further investigation determined that the Delaware Bay Pilots Association was on-scene and confirmed the initial report.
At about 11:58 p.m., 82-Marine 1 went underway, with the following crew members: Captain Aiden Gause, Captain Cameron Cortes, Lieutenant San Juan Felton, Chet Reynolds (Firefighter/EMT), John Watson (Firefighter/EMT), Firefighter Riley Graham and Firefighter Josh McCredie.
The rescue boat, Marine 1, endured 6-8 foot seas, 30 knot winds and driving rain, according to the fire department. Delaware Bay Pilots reported one person had abandoned the the boat and was in a life-raft. Lewes Fire Department said they arrived shortly after the Coast Guard Indian River Boat Crew.
The department said due to the heavy sea conditions, none of the on-scene boats were able to position themselves close enough to the survivors to effectively deploy any retrieval devices like life-savers. Both survivors had abandon ship, and were on the Outer Breakwater.
Lewes Fire said Marine 1 deployed Captain Aiden Gause as a rescue swimmer, who was able to retrieve both survivors, and return them to Marine 1.
Both survivors were assessed and had no injuries. Both survivors were returned to the Lewes Boat Ramp, and turned over to the DNREC Marine Police.