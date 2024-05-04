PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Sen. Van Hollen and Sen. Ben Cardin announced a $1,071,000 direct investment for University of Maryland Eastern Shore's School of Veterinary Medicine Friday, which has been signed into law by President Biden. The program will prepare students for careers as pet and agricultural veterinarians and support the industry's growing demand.
The funding was included in the fiscal year 2024 funding package passed by the U.S. Senate on March 23. This will support the university in creating a new Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Program, making it the second HBCU in the country and the first university in Maryland to offer this kind of program.
"This funding continues the strong momentum we are experiencing as we continue to take the steps necessary to achieve accreditation for this historic program," university president Heidi M. Anderson said.
"The Eastern Shore is a powerhouse for agriculture in Maryland. Establishing a program at one of the region's premier institutions will provide more opportunities for young people to learn the tools of the trade in their own backyard," said Cardin.
Over $40 million in federal funds was directed for Maryland within the legislation, in addition to over $160 million secured in the initial package passed on March 8. In total, over $200 million was secured for local projects across the state this year, according to the senators.