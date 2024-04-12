REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The 45 year-old from Rehoboth Beach, pictured above, has claimed his $1 million prize, according to Delaware Lottery. He won his ticket from one of two Rehoboth Beach Wawas that sold two large Powerball tickets.
One of seven $1 million tickets in the Saturday draw that matched all five white balls (22, 27, 44, 52 and 69), but failed to match the red Powerball (9) was sold at the Wawa at Route One and Shuttle Road, near the Rehoboth Beach Country Club. Lottery officials tell our sister station that that Wawa will get $10,000 for selling the big ticket.
But that's not all. According to reports, a $50,000 ticket was sold at the Wawa at Wolfe Neck Road.
The giant $1.3 billion jackpot ticket was sold in Oregon, according to lottery records. The winning numbers drawn early Sunday morning were: 22, 27, 44, 52, 69 and the red Powerball 9.
The other states to sell a $1 million dollar ticket are Arizona, Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan and Wyoming.