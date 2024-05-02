OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City's 33rd annual Springfest starts today from May 2nd to May 5th.
This year's Springfest will feature live outdoor musical entertainment spanning four days, alongside a selection of Eastern Shore cuisine and a diverse range of beer and wine options. 200 vendors will be showcasing their products and creations throughout the four-day event.
Victor Nespor, hailing from Indiana, expressed his excitement at participating in the event for the first time, stating, "I'm very happy. I have a really nice turnout so far. It's great to be here."
While some vendors are experiencing Springfest for the first time, others, like Tail Bangers, have been part of the event since since the beginning. Andi Ventgraf, the Retail Sales Manager for Tail Bangers say, "We absolutely love it. People look for us here, they come in and they want to see the dog treats. Then they come in and load up for special occasions or just to go home and have some treats for their dog."
Similar to last year, attendees can enjoy two live stages hosting more than 20 musical acts representing various genres, including rock, country, fusion, and R&B. Additionally, there will be ticketed headline performances by The Olivia Show, Lauren Alaina, and Everclear.
Greg Tompkins, a first-time visitor to Springfest, is already planning for next year, "I think we're just going to make this an annual vacation trip."
Hours for this free-admission event are Thursday – Saturday 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.