FENWICK, Del. - In an upcoming meeting scheduled for tomorrow, Chief Morrissey of the Fenwick Police Department is set to present two action items aimed at enhancing safety measures for officers on duty. The proposed initiatives include getting life rings for police cars and the introduction of first-watch inflatable Personal Flotation Devices (PFDs) for police officers.
Life rings, also known as lifebuoys or life preservers, are flotation devices designed to aid in water rescues. PFDs are safety equipment designed to keep individuals afloat in water. Unlike traditional life jackets, inflatable PFDs are compact and lightweight, allowing for greater mobility and comfort during extended wear.
Chief Michael Morrissey of the Fenwick Island Police Department says these safety measures are intended to assist officers in water rescue operations within the bays or ocean waters, particularly during times when lifeguards are not on duty. "A lot of people swim after 5:00, after the lifeguards go home and rip currents are a problem here on the Atlantic coast. So I would like us to be prepared for these types of emergencies," Chief Morrissey explained.
If approved, the Fenwick Island Police Department plans to equip each police car with life rings and ensure that officers have PFDs readily available when entering the water. The estimated cost for these enhancements is twenty-five hundred dollars, a sum Chief Morrissey believes will be well-received by the town council. "I think the council recognizes that it's important," Chief Morrissey affirmed.
Pending approval by the council, the Fenwick Police Department aims to have the safety equipment in place before summertime.