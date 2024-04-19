OCEAN CITY, Md. - The new Downtown Recreational Complex will be adding parking meters along 3rd and 4th street. The Recreation and Parks Committee proposed to the Ocean City Town Council an ordinance that would involve parking meters being added to the anticipated recreational complex. On Monday, the Ocean City Council voted unanimously to add head-in, metered parking on 3rd and 4th street.
The Recreation and Parks Committee says that metered spots will discourage individuals from monopolizing parking spaces for extended periods, thus ensuring greater turnover for park-goers.
Debra Prelewicz, owner of two rooms at the Blue Lagoon condos, expressed apprehension about the potential impact on her business.
"If it does become a problem as far as people having to pay to stay at Blue Lagoon if they don't have a spot in the back, that would be a huge problem. I would actually consider selling," Prelewicz shared.
The plan will add 26 metered parking spaces to 3rd Street and 25 spots to 4th Street between St. Louis Avenue and the bay. The council proposed the paid parking to be between 7 a.m. and midnight, or the same enforcement hours provided for street parking throughout town.
The new downtown recreational complex in Ocean City will feature a playground, pickleball and basketball courts, a skate park and more.