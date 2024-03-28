GEORGETOWN, Del.- The Sussex County Courthouse is closed Thursday after a water leak and what was first described as ceiling collapse.
According to Delaware Courts officials, it happened early Thursday morning. The Courts spokesperson tells CoastTV while the incident was initially reported to officials as as a ceiling collapse, in reality it was a water leak that knocked down a ceiling tile.
The Courts spokesperson said the issue still required a complete cancellation of hearings and proceedings, as to stop the leak crews had to turn the water in the building off. No one was hurt.
The leak was reported to be on the Cupola side of the building that faces the Georgetown Circle. The courthouse is home to Sussex County Superior Court and the Court of Common Pleas.
A sign on the door said those who were coming to Court of Common Pleas were told to call Monday at 9 a.m. for a new court date.