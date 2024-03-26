INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del. — Waves have breached the dune on the northbound side of the Indian River Inlet bridge, causing flooding on Route 1. Northbound was closed by DelDOT officials at 9:45 a.m.
The flooding happened around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Despite the presence of water on the roadway, Route 1 initially remained open earlier in the morning, with officials advising drivers to exercise extreme caution while navigating this section of the road.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.