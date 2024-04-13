DELMARVA--This week on Delmarva saw significant events unfold, from celestial phenomena to political developments.
Monday: Eclipse Viewing Parties Draw Crowds on Delmarva
On Monday, eclipse enthusiasts on Delmarva were treated to a rare solar spectacle that darkened the skies. Fans gathered at various locations, including the Laurel Public Library, Delaware Seashore State Park, and South Coastal Library. It was a momentous occasion as Delmarva won’t experience another eclipse for 20 years.
Tuesday: Maryland Governor Seeks Federal Aid for Bridge Reconstruction
In response to the recent Key Bridge collapse, Maryland Governor Wes Moore spent Tuesday in Washington D.C., advocating for federal funds to cover the entire cost of rebuilding. The state's leaders are pushing for legislation that would ensure the federal government shoulders 100% of the expenses.
Wednesday: Early Release for Delaware Man Involved in Capitol Riots
Laurel man Kevin Seefried, known for brandishing a Confederate flag during the Capitol riot, is set to be released from prison early. Originally sentenced to three years, Seefried will likely serve only about one-third of his term.
Thursday: Prosecutors decline to retry former State Auditor
Delaware prosecutors have decided against retrying former State Auditor Kathy McGuiness after her official misconduct misdemeanor charge was overturned in February. The state will not pursue the case further, leaving only a conflict of interest charge remaining.
Friday: New Referendum Scheduled for Cape Henlopen School District
Following a failed referendum in March, the Cape Henlopen School District has scheduled a new vote for May 21. Notably, this referendum does not include the previously contested pool proposal.