SALISBURY, Md. - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for murder in connection with the deadly April shooting of 16-year-old Ja'siah Johnson. The suspect was arrested Thursday morning in Baltimore City before being taken to the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack for processing.
Maryland State Police and detectives from the Salisbury Police Department interviewed witnesses and residents of the area in which the shooting occurred. Crime scene evidence was analyzed in a laboratory.
The shooting occurred shortly after midnight on April 16 in the 300 block of East Carroll Street near Buena Vista Avenue in Salisbury. Johnson, along with 22-year-old Jamere Maynes, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson and Maynes were transported from the scene to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Medical Center, where Johnson was pronounced dead and Maynes received treatment for his injuries.
Charges include first and second degree murder and related charges. Because of his age, the suspect's identity is being withheld at this time. He is being held without bail at the Wicomico County Detention Center.