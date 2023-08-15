LEWES, Del. - Animal welfare officers say the owner of 35 dogs rescued from deplorable conditions in Lewes is "hiding" from authorities.
According to the Office of Animal Welfare and Delaware Animal Services, the investigation is still ongoing. A media spokesperson on behalf of the agencies said officers scheduled a meeting with the suspect, but he never showed up. The spokesperson says a warrant for the suspect will be released once he has been arraigned by a judge.
The dogs were found in a home in the Sandy Brae neighborhood without electricity or running water. Neighbors called the situation "heartbreaking" to CoastTV. The dog's owner told CoastTV he was overwhelmed and asked for help, though others refuted those claims. In response, the dogs' alleged owner called his neighbors liars. He then did not respond to further requests for comment.
All 35 of the dogs have been adopted, says the Brandywine Valley SPCA.
There is no word yet on when the arraignment could come or what the charges would be, though animal welfare officials have defined the case as one of animal cruelty.