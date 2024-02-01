SUSSEX COUNTY, Del - Claire Snyder-Hall is the latest Democrat candidate seeking to replace retiring State Representative Pete Schwartzkopf (D) for the district 14 seat. This serves Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, and Lewes.
She had been the Executive Director of the liberal-leaning advocacy group Common Cause Delaware. On Wednesday, she announced she was resigning from that role.
Snyder-Hall claims she worked last year to prevent Seaford's effort to give voting rights to corporations and LLCs.
According to the biography on her website, she has spent a number of years working for a variety of left-wing organizations.
The seat became open when former Speaker of the House Schwarzkopf announced he was retiring at the end of this term.
Last summer, fellow Democrat Marty Rendon, a member on the Delaware Human and Civil Rights Commission announced he is running for this seat.
Delaware's primary is scheduled for Sept. 10, 2024.