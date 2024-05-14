REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- After various community meetings and surveys, DNREC proposed user fees for Deauville Beach and have been approved. A daily entrance fee or an annual pass will be required to use the beach from Memorial Day weekend though Nov. 30 in 2024. DNREC says Deauville Beach annual passes will be available for sale starting Wednesday, May 15.
Walk-ons and bicyclists will continue to use the beach without paying a daily entrance fee, however daily and weekend entrance fees remain unchanged from what the City of Rehoboth Beach charged in 2023 at $15 for weekday and $20 for weekend. DNREC will also have a Deauville Beach annual pass available for $115. People who have a Delaware State Parks annual pass, lifetime pass or surf fishing permit will receive a $25 discount, making it $90 for the entire fee season.
Daily entrance fees will be collected either by booths or automated machines there. Annual passes will be sold in person at Deauville on the weekends of May 25, June 1 and June 8. Also passes will be available at the Cape Henlopen State Park and Indian River Lifesaving Station offices as well as online.
City of Rehoboth Beach permits will no longer be honored at Deauville Beach as Delaware State Parks does not accept municipal passes or permits, says DNREC. Delaware Natural Resources Police will be enforcing state park rules and regulations at Deauville Beach. Delaware State Beach Patrol will provide lifeguard service starting Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Concessions are also said to be available for tennis, beach chair and umbrella rentals and limited food service.