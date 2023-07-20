DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Public Health wants to make sure you're armed with all the tips you need to stay cool and healthy during the sweltering summer months, especially as heat exhaustion and heatstroke can creep up unexpectedly. Here are tips from the department as the temperatures rise:
Seek shelter in the shade: When the sun is blazing, it's best to stay indoors as much as possible. If you don't have air conditioning at home, find relief in public places like libraries or malls. But remember, never, ever leave kids or pets in a parked car, even if the windows are cracked open.
Slather on the sunscreen: Apply sunscreen with at least SPF 15, and reapply it as directed.
Stay hydrated: The golden rule for beating the heat is to keep yourself hydrated. Sip on water throughout the day, even if you don't feel thirsty. And remember, sugary drinks and alcohol won't quench your thirst as effectively as water.
Keep an eye on loved ones: Take care of your friends and family, especially those who are more vulnerable to the heat's wrath. Keep an eye on the little ones and the elderly, and make sure they're staying hydrated and cool.
Time it right: If you absolutely must be outside, try to schedule your activities in the early morning or late evening when the sun isn't as harsh. Oh, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing to stay comfortable.
Pets Need TLC Too!
Of course, it's not just us humans who need to take care of ourselves in the heat. Our furry friends need some extra love and attention too. Here are some tips to make sure your pets stay cool and comfortable:
No cars, no way: Never leave your pets in a parked car, even if it's just for a few minutes. The temperature inside a car can rise rapidly, putting your furry companion at risk of heatstroke.
Shade and water: If your pets must be outside, ensure they have access to shade and fresh water at all times. Dog houses may not cut it in scorching temperatures, so be cautious.
Paw patrol: When walking your dog, do it early in the morning or late in the evening when the pavement isn't as hot. Test the surface with your hand – if it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your dog's paws.
Watch for signs: Keep an eye out for signs of heatstroke in your pets, like excessive panting and drooling. If you suspect they're overheating, get them to a vet pronto.
For more information, you can visit the CDC website at cdc.gov/extremeheat.