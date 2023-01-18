DEWEY BEACH, Del. - It has been determined that the use of deadly force was appropriate in a Dewey Beach police shooting that took place in March, according to the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust (DCRPT).
DCRPT says that the shooting happened when Dewey Beach Patrolman Dylan Ebke was chasing a suspect named Rodney K. Robinson. They that Ebke observed a bulge in Robinson's pants earlier in the chase, as well as the handle of a handgun sticking out.
The DCRPT says that when Robinson reached a fence, he turned around, lifted his sweatshirt, and reach into his waistband towards the bulge. They say this is when Ebke shot him.
This decision came as a result of a DCRPT and Department of Justice (DOJ) report, which is meant to determine if the use of force was legally justifiable. To prove this, the DCRPT asked two questions: first, whether the officer reasonably believed, at the time he intentionally fired his gun, that such action was necessary to protect himself or others from death or serious physical injury. The second question, DCRPT says, is whether Ebke was reckless or negligent in believing he was in danger, or in acquiring or failing to acquire any knowledge or that danger, which is incredibly important to the justifiability of the use of force.
The DCRPT says that, taking all evidence into account, Ebke reasonably felt in fear for his life, as well as the life of another officer with him, when he used the deadly force. On top of this, they say they have determined that Ebke was neither negligent nor reckless in making his decision to fire at Robinson.
The DCRPT also notes that there was no risk of injury to a third party, as Ebke only fired a single shot and there was no other person in his line of sight. Even though Ebke is White and Robinson was Black, the DCRPT has determine that race was not a motivating factor in the use of force in the case.
The DCRPT reports examines the case from several angles, including diagrams, pictures, video, screenshots, and witnesses.
Robinson's shooting shook the community when it happened, and WRDE interviewed family members and friends back in March when the shooting happened.