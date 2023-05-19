DEWEY BEACH, Del. - A months-long search process has come to an end in Dewey Beach, with not just one, but six new taglines decided upon by the town council.
At Friday's meeting, members of the council approved pursuing a non-exclusive agreement to continue using the town's current slogan, "A Way of Life," for advertising purposes. It will not move forward with a deal with the tagline's owner for creating and selling merchandise.
Instead, commissioners and members of the town's marketing committee narrowed down the more than 1,600 submissions they received in a contest to create a new tagline. The council approved six to be trademarked, including "Delaware's Favorite Playground," "Mile of Fun, Sun, and Music," "Mile That Lasts Forever," "Fun and Sun Since '81," "Paradise Mile," and "Where Fun Meets Sun."
The grand winner was "Delaware's Favorite Playground." The person who submitted it will win a season parking pass.
Those who submitted the remaining chosen slogans will receive a weekly parking pass except for "Mile of Fun, Sun, and Music," which was created by a council member.