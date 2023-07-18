REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Connor Hessler, a North Shores Beach lifeguard, experienced a significant injury that was caused by diving into the ocean during a competition on Monday . He was brought from the water by fellow North Shore lifeguards, given first aid, and transported to an ambulance before being airlifted to Christiana Hospital. He is currently receiving treatment there.
Kent Buckson, captain of the North Shores Beach Lifeguards, told CoastTV that he and his team are extremely upset by Hessler's injuries and that the group is leaning on each other for support at this time. He had nothing but good things to say about Hessler.
"It was very scary to witness," said Buckson. "We pray that he will have a complete and full recovery to be able to continue living a normal life."
Hessler is in his third summer as a lifeguard. In 2021 he was the patrol's rookie of the year and in 2022 earned lifeguard of the year. This summer he has been acting as the junior lifeguard instructor. During the rest of the year, Hessler is a student at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he studies supply chain distribution management and logistics.
Buckson has organized a GoFundMe to help offset the cost of medical expenses during Hessler's treatment. At the time of writing, 160 people have donated over $15,000, though there is still about $10,000 needed to reach the fundraiser's goal.