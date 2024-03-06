DOVER, Del - On the heals of February's Delaware Superior Court ruling that early voting and permanent absentee status are unconstitutional, Democrats and Republicans in the General Assembly have introduced a new bill to allow for voting in advance of Election Day.
House Bill 320 calls for 10 days of in-person early voting to take place at a minimum of 21 polling places. One of the sponsors in the Senate is Minority Leader Gerald Hocker (R District 20). He was also one of the Plaintiffs in the Superior Court lawsuit.
After the court decision, Hocker said he would help introduce this type of bill. Despite that pledge, the action drew immediate reaction including Democrat Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester's comment on X ,"The Delaware Superior Court decision will make voting more difficult for busy working parents, older voters, voters with disabilities, and so many others. We must make access to voting more equitable for all Delawareans."
In 2022, the state's GOP Chair, Jane Brady, argued the new legislation violated Delaware's constitution, which states voting must happen on a specific day.
"I'm concerned that a proper enforcement of the law as to general elections, the general assembly might not pass rules and laws that make the other two kinds of elections also follow the constitution," Brady said.
The bill is sponsored in the Senate by Brian Pettyjohn (R District 19) while Jeff Hilovsky (R District 4) is a co-sponsor in the House.