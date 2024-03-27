MARYLAND - Governor Wes Moore has ordered the Maryland flag to be lowered to half staff. This comes in the wake of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore.
Governor Moore has released a statement that reads "Our entire state is grateful for the tireless work of our first responders and everyone who has stepped up to serve in the past 24 hours. Maryland is strong and has risen to meet this moment as the work continues today."
The Governor would go on to add "The hearts of every Marylander are with the families of those affected by the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. We have spoken to the families, prayed with them, and assured them that our state will mobilize every resource to bring them closure."
The recovery effort in Baltimore is ongoing. You can find more coverage on Coasttv.com