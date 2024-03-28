MARYLAND - The U.S. Coast Guard has established a safety zone in the Chesapeake Bay, encompassing all navigable waters within a 2,000-yard radius of the Francis Scott Key Bridge following its collision with the Singapore-flagged vessel DALI on March 26. This measure aims to ensure the safety of personnel, vessels, and the marine environment in the wake of the incident.
Under the safety zone regulations, no vessel or person may enter the area without permission from the Captain of the Port or a designated representative. This is part of the Coast Guard’s efforts to prevent further incidents and maintain a secure environment for ongoing response activities.
Mariners seeking to navigate near the impacted area must obtain authorization to enter the safety zone. The Coast Guard has designated Marine Band Radio VHF-FM channel 16 (156.8 MHz) as the only communication channel for these requests. A Broadcast Notice to Mariners regarding the safety zone and entry permissions is being issued through VHF-FM marine channel 16. Mariners are urged to monitor this channel for the latest information and instructions.
The enforcement of this safety zone is a collaborative effort. Alongside the US Coast Guard, federal, state, and local agencies may assist in patrolling and enforcing the restricted area. Those within the safety zone must comply with all lawful orders or directions given by the COTP or their designated representatives.
For more information on the collision response and the safety zone, the public and interested parties are directed to visit keybridgeresponse2024.com. This site provides detailed updates on response efforts, safety guidelines, and contact information for obtaining permission to enter the safety zone.
The U.S. Coast Guard is committed to the safety and security of maritime activities in the Chesapeake Bay area. Through the establishment of the safety zone and continuous vigilance, the Coast Guard aims to mitigate the impact of the collision on the marine environment and local communities while facilitating a comprehensive response to the incident.