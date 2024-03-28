BALTIMORE, Md. — The Maryland Department of Transportation has officially requested an initial emergency relief funding of $60 million from the Biden Administration to address the urgent needs arising from the Francis Scott Key Bridge catastrophe.
In his statement, Governor Moore emphasized the critical nature of the emergency relief request in facilitating immediate response efforts and laying the groundwork for a swift recovery process.
“President Biden and all our federal partners have given Maryland tremendous support as we face an overwhelming tragedy impacting our state, our region and the people of Baltimore,” said Governor Moore. “This initial emergency relief request is needed for our immediate response efforts, and to lay the foundation for a rapid recovery.”
The request, forwarded from the Maryland Department of Transportation and the Maryland Transportation Authority to the Federal Highway Administration, aims to expedite essential tasks such as debris removal, demolition, traffic management, and other emergency operations necessitated by the bridge collapse on March 26. This funding plea is supplementary to assistance provided by other federal entities, ensuring a comprehensive approach to emergency response.
Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld outlined the urgent need for federal assistance in a letter accompanying the funding request. He underscored the collaborative efforts between state, federal, and local agencies in conducting damage assessments and orchestrating recovery operations across the disaster-stricken area.
The letter, dated March 28, emphasizes the urgency of a "quick release" of the $60 million and indicates that further federal allocations will be sought in alignment with President Biden's commitment to fully cover all costs associated with the incident.
Earlier this week, Maryland submitted a "letter of intent" to delineate the imperative for committed federal funds, underscoring the significance of expeditious recovery efforts.
Restoring the functionality of the shipping channel and addressing the broader transportation needs of the region are paramount priorities. The Francis Scott Key Bridge and the Port of Baltimore play indispensable roles in Maryland's economy and are integral components of national and international supply chains.