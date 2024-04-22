Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER TUESDAY AFTERNOON... The combination of low relative humidity values between 20 and 30 percent, southerly winds around 10-15 mph, gusting between 15 to 20 mph, and drying fuels will increase the potential for the spread of fires Tuesday. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source...including machinery...cigarettes...and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.