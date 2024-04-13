DELAWARE- DNREC will be hosting its Annual Youth Fishing Tournament on Saturday, June 1 at 10 a.m. The event is open to anglers aged 4 to 15 years-old across Delaware. The ponds to participate at for each county are:
- New Castle County – Lums Pond Dog Training Area, Bear
- Kent County – Akridge Scout Reservation, Camden
- Sussex County – Ingrams Pond, Millsboro
Trophies will be awarded to first place winners in each age group based on the weight of the fish they catch. There will also be winners determined by county and state-wide. Pre-registration is free and required by May 17.