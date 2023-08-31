REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach business owners said they have seen 'no improvement' in business after a slow June and July.
In June, business owners told CoastTV it was a slow start to the season, some data showing business was down as high as 20 percent. The Rehoboth Beach - Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce said the decline in business is representative of its data that demonstrates that short-term rentals and hotel bookings have been down this summer.
Chad Miller, Owner of Pet Wants, said he's noticed people are buying fewer non-essentials but still buying things like pet food.
"I just think it's with the rate of inflation, people are buying what's necessary," Miller said.
The chamber said it attributes the change in pace to a mix of both the economy and the weather.