REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Buildings and Grounds Supervisor Chuck Snyder, celebrates his retirement after 34 years of service with the city.
His last day is April 1 according to the city. However Snyder isn’t hanging up his hat entirely on public service. Chuck said that he will continue to serve as the Rehoboth Beach Fire Chief, and he has several projects on his to-do list at home.
According to the city, Snyder is looking forward to spending more time with his wife and grandchildren, continuing to teach at the Delaware State Fire School and will explore his hobby of photography further in his newfound leisure time.