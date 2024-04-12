REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- In Rehoboth Beach, the ongoing debate of the proposed project for the Belhaven Hotel continues to spark discussion and deliberation among city officials. According to the city, the Planning Commission is set to review a site plan for the hotel. The hotel aims to "build a modern adaptation of the original Belhaven Hotel," as stated by one of the owners, Alex Papajohn. This meeting comes nearly a year after concerns were widely debated among city commissioners in May 2023.
Previously, city commissioners raised concerns regarding flooding due to the plans for an underground parking garage. Commissioners were also concerned with the size of the hotel, how many loading docks it would bring, and its impact on views.
As Rehoboth Beach grapples with the balance between preserving the hotel’s historic charm and embracing contemporary development, the future of the Belhaven Hotel project looms, symbolizing the broader tension between tradition and innovation in this coastal community. The proposed plans are set for review on April 12 at 2 p.m.