REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach is nearing the final stages of its comprehensive wastewater treatment plant upgrade project, with the third phase expected to be finished by the end of the year.
According to the city, the ongoing phase, 3B, involves the construction of a new dewatering facility and the conversion of existing aerobic digesters to waste sludge holding tanks on Roosevelt Street.
The city says this phase follows previous completed works such as the construction of the ocean outfall, installation of an ocean outfall force main, replacement of the effluent pump station, and significant upgrades to various treatment components including the preliminary treatment facility, oxidation ditches, clarifiers, and filtration systems, along with essential electrical updates.
Funding for the project has been sourced from grants, loans and capital funds.
The upcoming fourth phase, focusing on upgrading controls and currently in the design stage, is expected to commence next year, estimated to cost at least $12 million over two years.
According to the city, to support these efforts, wastewater fees for fiscal year 2025 have been increased by 28% for in-town wastewater customers, with potential for further rate hikes in subsequent years.
Phase 4 of the improvement project will encompass the installation of new plant controls, replacement of chemical feed systems, sludge and scum pumps, HVAC equipment, flow control equipment, and water-pumping systems.
The City of Rehoboth Beach says additionally, it will involve further electrical upgrades, renovations to the administration building, and miscellaneous architectural repairs.