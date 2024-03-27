SALISBURY, Md – A 17 year old from Salisbury is facing murder charges after being arrested by Maryland State Police on Monday. It is in connection with the deadly shooting of a teenager and the shooting of a man last year in Wicomico County.
Cashmir Holbrook is charged as an adult with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and related charges in connection to the shooting of Ja’siah Sin’cer Johnson, 16, and the shooting of Jamere Capri Maynes, 22, both of Salisbury, Maryland.
Holbrook was taken to the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack for processing before being transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center where he will be held without bail pending an initial appearance before a District Court commissioner.
A second suspect, Mykel Elliott, now 17 years old, was arrested on July 6, 2023. He is also charged as an adult with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and related charges. Both Holbrook and Elliott are detained without bond pending trial.Shortly after midnight on April 16, 2023, officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to 911 calls reporting shots fired in the 300 block of E. Carroll Street near Buena Vista Avenue in Salisbury, Maryland. Responding officers found both victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds