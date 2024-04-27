MILFORD, Del.- Milford will have a new mayor this spring.
According to city election results, Councilman Todd Culotta narrowly defeated current Mayor Archie Campbell, receiving 706 votes to Campbell's 606.
Culotta will be sworn in to his two-year term Monday May 6th at City Hall.
Milford's election attracted larger than normal attention this year, in part due to the city's recent eminent domain conflict with landowner Annette Billings. The city council ultimately voted to terminate its plan to use eminent domain to purchase eight acres of Billings' property for a public park. Culotta was the only council member to originally vote against the measure, something he noted to CoastTV in the days before the election.
Campbell has been mayor since 2018.
A number of the city's council seats were up for a vote on Saturday. There was a tie for Ward One, with each candidate receiving 224 votes. According to the city, a special election for Ward One will be held within 30 days.
The entire election results can be found here.