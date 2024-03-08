MILFORD, Del - Following Thursday's threat situation, the Milford School District is remaining closed on Friday. CoastTV confirmed with the Milford Police Department that 59 year-old, Thomas Caffrey, is being sought in connection to the threats made to the district.
In a statement issued just after 5 a.m., District officials said, "Out of an abundance of caution, the Milford School District will be closed today, Friday March 8, due to further concerns related to yesterday’s credible threat to our district. We want to be very clear that the Milford School District takes the safety and security of our students, staff and facilities very seriously and it remains our top priority."
Milford schools were on lockdown Thursday afternoon and police officers were on scene after receiving a "credible threat" against the district. Caffery, from Lincoln, is wanted by police in relation to the terroristic threatening incident and are asking for the public's help in contacting him. The department has made several attempts to get ahold of Caffery but were unable to do so.
According to the district, after thorough assessment, it was determined that the threat did not pertain to the elementary schools.