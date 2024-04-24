REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - On April 8, city commissioners selected Taylour Tedder as the new city manager. The city says Tedder's compensation package includes a $250,000 annual salary, $50,000 for moving expenses, and a $750,000 housing loan that will be forgiven if Tedder stays for seven years.
According to Mayor Stan Mills, this was a necessary move to attract people to the job.
"Unfortunately, other candidates went to other communities and ended up withdrawing their applications for city manager, citing concerns about salary and affordable housing," said Mills.
Rose Boegli, a frequent visitor to the nation's summer capital, is in disbelief.
"You mean they can't go somewhere in America and find a competent manager for this town and not pay $250,000?" said Boegli.
The city says this was the first time a city manager has been offered a $750,000 housing loan. The reasoning for offering a loan that is forgivable after seven years is to entice Tedder to stay for many years. After 4 years, the city says 15% of the loan is forgiven, then 15% more after the 5th year, 30% after the 6th, and 40% after the 7th year. At this time, the city says it is looking at where the funding for the forgivable housing loan will come from, and officials will likely have to reevaluate and vote on the budget. The city says that the new manager is expected to start in mid-May.