Summerlike temperatures on the way to the coast to start the week before more spring like readings return for the second half of the week.
Monday could feature our first run at 90 degrees inland. Our average first 90 degree day is around Memorial Day Weekend, so it would be about a month early. At the beaches, temperatures will jump into the low 80s around midday before a sea breeze moves in during the afternoon dropping temperatures into the 60s and 70s.
Another very warm day is on the way Tuesday with highs across Delmarva reaching the mid to upper 80s. A stronger southwest wind will allow even the beaches to reach the mid 80s.
It turns a little less warm the mid to late week with temperatures likely only reach the mid 70s to around 80 degrees. Some storms will even be possible on Wednesday.
Next weekend stays on the warmer side with highs in the 70s and 80s. More storms are possible again next Saturday.