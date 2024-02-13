LEWES, Del. - Cape Henlopen High School's former principal is running for office. Dr. Nikki Miller filed on Tuesday as a Republican candidate in Delaware's 20th District House of Representatives race.
Miller is currently the Seaford School District Supervisor of Instruction.
"I am a mom and lifelong educator who cares strongly about the health and wellness of all families, especially our children and seniors," Dr. Miller says. "If elected, I will serve humbly as a responsible and responsive representative putting the needs of the Cape Region first."
The 20th District covers the Lewes and Milton area. The seat is currently held by Democrat Stell Parker Selby who announced her re-election plans in August.
Parker Selby was elected in 2022 after longtime Republican Representative Steve Smyk vacated the seat to run for Senate.