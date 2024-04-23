MILFORD, Del.- State Representative Bryan Shupe says that the Southern Delaware Golf Club will be open in May and that Big Oyster Brewery will be open by June.
"Thank you to our local families, Tim Johnson & Jeff Hamer, for making an investment in our community and creating opportunities for families and employment." said Shupe.
The golf course had a soft opening and Big Oyster food truck in early Dec. and it was recently announced that interested golfers can begin reserving their tee times at Southern Delaware Golf Club May 1 through May 11.
The property, previously known as the Rookery North, faced delays leading up to that opening. The new owner, Tim Johnson, brought the course back to a former glory by reshaping bunkers, adding new turf and improving drainage are just some of the most recent upgrades to the grounds.