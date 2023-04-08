SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The first week of April brought all of Delmarva's focus to Western Sussex County, where the area's worst tornado in history destroyed property and killed one man.
Monday: Storm Statistics Released: This is Delaware's first EF-3 tornado since 1961. The most severe a tornado can be is an EF-5. The National Weather service says Saturday's tornado was 14.3 miles long, with peak winds of 140 mph. It was 0.4 miles, or 700 yards, wide.
Tuesday: Remembering the Victim: Thousands of dollars have been raised for the family of the man killed in the tornado. Daniel Bawel's family says he died in his favorite chair when the storm struck. The home was in the family for 100 years. To donate, click here.
Wednesday: Alert Questions: On Wednesday, DEMA responded to multiple claims from people who say they had no notice of the tornado. A federal emergency alert system facilitated by national weather service is supposed to send notifications to cell phones during major storms. DEMA says it is aware that its alerts did not reach some people and they are working to troubleshoot the issue.
Thursday: Second Storm: Another round of storms came in Thursday, many tornado victims scrambled to keep cleaning up debris before the rain. This latest weather system barreled in with heavy winds and lots of lightning, but no tornado.
Friday: Formal DEMA Plans: Six days after a deadly tornado struck Sussex County, DEMA announced formal relief efforts. They include partnerships for debris removal, housing support and counseling. People can dial 211 starting Monday. For an entire list of what DEMA is doing, click here.