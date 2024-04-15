REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Days after forming a campaign committee, embattled former State Auditor Kathy McGuiness is running for office again.
According to the Delaware Department of Elections, McGuiness officially filed as a Democratic candidate for House District 14. The seat is currently held by Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf, who announced in July 2023 he was stepping down as Speaker of the House and not running for re-election.
McGuiness' campaign sets the state for at least a three-way primary, with Common Cause Delaware Director Claire Snyder-Hall and Human Rights Commissioner Marty Rendon also running as Democrats. According to Delaware Department of Elections records, there's currently no Republican candidate.
In 2022, McGuiness became the first sitting statewide elected official to be convicted of criminal charges. McGuiness was found guilty of two misdemeanors related to hiring her daughter as a part-time employee in her office. McGuiness was acquitted of a felony theft charge and felony witness intimidation. A third guilty verdict based on state purchasing rules was tossed by the trial judge months after the verdicts.
In February of 2024, the Delaware Supreme Court affirmed one count of Conflict of Interest and reversed the Official Misconduct charge. In February of 2024, prosecutors announced they would not retry McGuiness.
Before being State Auditor, McGuiness was a Rehoboth Beach commissioner. In recent months, McGuiness has worked as a pharmacist at local CVS pharmacies.