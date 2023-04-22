DELMARVA-- Here are some of the biggest stories on Delmarva this week:
Monday: 5G Pole Solution: Several 5G poles are officially getting moved off the dunes in Dewey Beach. The town has been in a years-long fight with Verizon to remove the poles and place them in a spot away from the dunes.
Tuesday: DEMA Blames Server Error for Lack of Alerts: The Delaware Emergency Management Agency said a server error was to blame for many Delawareans not receiving an alert ahead of this month's deadly tornado. DEMA says it partners with the National Weather Service for those alerts, and says server error was on NWS' end. In the same interview you saw first on WRDE, DEMA also says not everyone who calls 211 will get a response. DEMA says the service is meant to assess needs rather than respond to every call.
Wednesday: Tower Renovations Complete: Tower Three in Dewey Beach is now open to the public after extensive renovations. The tower served as a point of defense and surveillance for Nazi submarines during WWII. Visitors can now climb to the top.
Thursday: Mumford Funeral Services Announced: Funeral services for Laurel basketball star Corey Mumford will be held at Laurel High School. A viewing begins at 11 a.m. on Sunday. A celebration of life is immediately after. A Delmar man was one of the suspects arrested for Mumford's shooting death this week.
Friday: Delaware Marijuana Bills to Go into Law: Delaware Governor John Carney has decided that the marijuana bills passed by the General Assembly will go into law without his signature. The governor, who vetoed marijuana legislation before, said his stance on the matter has not changed, but he believes there are more pressing issues to focus on.